What would former U.S. Sen. William Proxmire of Wisconsin think about the F-35 fighter jet program?
Let’s hazard a few guesses.
The Pentagon seems to deem the $1.5 trillion F-35 program “too big to fail.” The military has spent so much money for so long on the project, Proxmire might create a Flying White Elephant award for going above and beyond his Golden Fleece awards.
Yemen’s retaliation on Saudi Arabia shows that modern military technology is about being fast, small, low-cost and agile. The world has known for years that Russian radar can see stealth technology. The United States spends trillions on weapons that are already becoming strategically obsolete. But former Pentagon insiders and contractors are getting rich.
Proxmire might find that unpatriotic. He might question why so much discretionary spending is going to this project and ask Madison to make a stand.
Preston Schutt, Madison