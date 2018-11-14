Donald Trump is trying valiantly to defend this nation from "murderers and rapists" pouring into the country from Mexico.
Meanwhile, in at least three recent mass shootings (Thousand Oaks, Pittsburgh and Las Vegas) the gunman had an English-sounding name and was of northern European descent, like Timothy McVeigh.
Our "defender in chief" has not offered guidance as to how we might defend ourselves against blond, blue-eyed maniacs who have easy access to guns. National Rifle Association leader Wayne LaPierre tells us that the defense against a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun. Well, in Thousand Oaks, the security guard was the first one shot.
Frederick W. Nagle, Madison