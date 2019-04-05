With the spring election over, what should we as a community now expect of the Madison School Board?
Its role is to provide consistent leadership and direction that results in every student receiving the best education possible. Genuine collaboration is needed among these seven people to tackle the complex problems in our schools. They don’t have to agree on every issue, but they can provide for and model vigorous public debate of issues, a problem-solving mindset and consensus building.
We should expect the School Board to:
- Insist on accurate, comprehensive and publicly accessible information to enable informed decision-making by the board and informed participation by the community.
- Publicly discuss important topics including school improvement plans, enrollment trends, and the board's evaluation of the superintendent.
- Facilitate two-way communication with the community and insist on better outreach to those who feel their voices are unheard
- Ensure that while addressing student needs, the district also supports our educators and staff.
Thank you to James Howard, Dean Loumos and TJ Mertz as they leave the board, and to the current and new board members for their service.
Christina Gomez Schmidt, Madison