What makes in-person classes superior?

The Sept. 10 letter to the editor "UW should respect need to socialize" contended that "parents have paid a lot of money for subpar, online educational experience."
So I would like to describe what makes in-class sessions superior. In my 30 years of teaching at the collegiate level, I have noticed these three qualities that make in-class sessions superior: actually attending class, staying off of the internet for non-class related searching, and participating in the class discussions. Otherwise, it seems that students may have the misconception that just having a "butt in the seat" constitutes learning (by osmosis?). It does not.
Paying for college classes and not attending and participating in the class is like renting a room at the Hilton but sleeping on a park bench.
Sherylanne Welch, professor, UW-Whitewater
