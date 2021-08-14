What kind of god opposes vaccine? Dennis B. Appleton

UW Health has announced that all employees will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 unless they are exempt for either medical or religious reasons.
Would someone claiming a religious exemption actually believe their particular God would prefer they put themselves, their families, and their communities at grave health risk rather than take a simple injection? Does that in any way sound like the position of a wise or benevolent supreme being?
Whether due to cowardice, stubbornness, or just plain ignorance, it's time for those who are refusing vaccines to stop hiding behind their faith and take personal responsibility for their own foolish behavior. There is no 11th Commandment that says, "Thou shalt act like a bonehead."
Dennis B. Appleton, Madison