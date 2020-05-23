What it means to be an Asian American during COVID-19 -- Olivia Kiefer

Since the emergence of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, the world has spiraled into a state of panic. This fear has created the perfect environment for racism to thrive. Asian Americans during this time are blamed for this pandemic and unsupported by the Trump administration.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

The president has continuously used degrading language in reference to the illness and has labeled COVID-19 the “Chinese virus.” His blatant disregard for the potential consequences of his actions has given the American public confidence to voice its dislike for “others.” This has been demonstrated through coughing on Asian Americans, barring them from establishments, and verbal and physical assault, to list a few.

The administration’s inability to take responsibility for the consequences of its actions has fostered an acceptance of overt racism toward Asian Americans. This hatred and stigmatization will undoubtedly persist through this pandemic into normal life. What began as a fear of contracting the illness has turned into a fear of people.

During this time, the world needs more kindness and less hate. But until the administration addresses this expanding hate, we are not “all in this together.”

Olivia Kiefer, Cottage Grove