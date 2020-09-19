What have we learned from virus -- Patrick Remington

The feature on Madison.com “10 things we’ve learned about COVID-19 in less than a year” is an excellent summary of what we’ve learned “about” COVID-19. But what have we learned “from” COVID-19 about ourselves and our systems?
1. After decades of declines in funding, our public health system is poorly prepared to respond to a global pandemic.
2. Our complex health care system is incapable of responding in a coordinated way to a public health crisis.
3. Public health is political, with real differences in views about the role of government during a public health crisis.
4. It’s hard to balance good health and economic prosperity.
5. Our strong public health laws are not so strong after all, as lawmakers and the courts easily strike them down.
6. The American culture of freedom and liberty has led to the world’s highest rates of infection and death.
7. Poor health puts people at higher risk.
8. People who are poor and racial minorities suffer disproportionately.
9. Some people are willing to wear masks to protect others, and some are not.
10. Misinformation is epidemic in America.
It’s critical that we learn from our experience with COVID-19 and get this right, before the next pandemic arrives.
Dr. Patrick Remington, Madison, professor emeritus, UW-Madison
