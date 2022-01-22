What happened to midwestern common sense? -- Janet Laube

When I was 12, I moved from Duluth, Minnesota, to the Mesabi Iron Range, where the parents or grandparents of all my friends had come to work in mines and spoke languages different from English.
They valued education so much that most of my friends became school teachers. We had excellent public schools and a junior college attached to the high school. Eventually, I lived in Iowa and then moved to Wisconsin.
I grew up thinking people in the Midwest had common sense, welcomed immigrants, esteemed public education and were proud to support their renowned research universities. I am stumped about what appears to be a creeping loss of common sense, accompanied by a growing willingness to suspend critical thinking, and a gigantic leap toward classifying others as "they" and "them."
I wonder whether my fellow Midwesterners are actually seeing evidence in their own daily lives of outside forces trying to deny their rights and brainwash their children and make them afraid to drive up corporate profits. Or have they felt so much anxiety about change that they have lost their common sense and their footing in science and education and truth, allowing themselves to become gullible?
I'm stumped.
Janet Laube, Madison