Late in Tony Evers' campaign for governor he proposed the creation of a income tax cut for middle-class families in Wisconsin.
At the time, I just thought it was a campaign ploy to divert people's attention from the fact he was mostly talking about spending money -- without mentioning the additional taxes necessary to fuel that spending. Better to get people focused on a nice income tax cut to help his campaign.
Well, it looks like I was right.
Now that he has been elected governor, there hasn't been a peep about the tax cut. He has laid out his spending priorities, but nothing about lower taxes. I'm not surprised he is the typical liberal tax-and-spend Democrat.
Joseph Tripalin, McFarland