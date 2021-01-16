What did people expect from Trump? -- Diane Walder

Well, what did you expect?
Americans elected a guy to be their president who doesn't know right from wrong. He can't speak or write a coherent sentence, and he resorts to Twitter to communicate his limited thoughts in words and phrases ("So sad!").
With a history of illegal and immoral behaviors such as tax evasion and womanizing, what were the qualities about him that made people believe he'd make a decent president? And what does that say about the people who voted for him and those such as the pathetic U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, who defend and seek to emulate him? "So sad!"
Diane Walder, Madison