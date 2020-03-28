What about those facing hardship? -- Haven McClure

On reading Dr. Stephanie Farrells Jaeckle's guest column in last Sunday's State Journal, "How to be resilient amid the disruption," it was clear to me that the only people she intended to communicate with were:
- Families with children.
- People who are able to work from home.
- People who have lots of savings.
Her narrow point of view was confirmed when she wrote, "Unfortunately, this crisis has the potential to cause significant physical and financial hardship to many. The vast majority of us, however, will merely experience disruption and inconvenience of our schedules."
Really? News alert: Forbes reported 63% of Americans don't have enough money to cover a $500 emergency. How do you think such people will handle sudden job loss? Unemployment claims have soared in the last week alone.
It's deeply frustrating to see no advice for those potentially facing eviction, foreclosure or other hardships. And that's too bad because when the vast majority of people must stay home, things shut down. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said unemployment could soar to Great Depression levels.
This minority could become a majority.
Haven McClure, Madison
