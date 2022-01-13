What about assault on state Capitol? -- Pete Papageorge

Will Democrats and the media ever discuss the "insurrection" back in 2011 by liberals storming our state Capitol and occupying it for days?
While Democrats and their ever-faithful media deplore the Jan. 6 events in Washington, D.C., they never mention the liberal "insurrection" back in 2011 in Madison.
I guess it is OK to storm and occupy our state Capitol to protest Act 10, as long as it is by Democrats. But those evil Republicans must be punished.
Why the hypocrisy? Why are these two events being treated differently?
The storming and occupation of our Capitol in Madison lasted for days and its aim was to disrupt our democracy. Why is that allowed, but what happened in D.C. isn't allowed or proper?
This just shows why recent Virginia elections resulted the way they did, with Republican victories. People are getting sick and tired of Democrat and media virtue-signaling garbage and nonsense when the liberals are doing the very same thing they decry.
This double standard is why Virginia happened. And it is coming to Wisconsin whether people like it or not. Liberals and the media assaulted our democracy in 2011.
Pete Papageorge, Oshkosh