 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
What about assault on state Capitol? -- Pete Papageorge
0 comments

What about assault on state Capitol? -- Pete Papageorge

  • 0

Will Democrats and the media ever discuss the "insurrection" back in 2011 by liberals storming our state Capitol and occupying it for days?

While Democrats and their ever-faithful media deplore the Jan. 6 events in Washington, D.C., they never mention the liberal "insurrection" back in 2011 in Madison.

I guess it is OK to storm and occupy our state Capitol to protest Act 10, as long as it is by Democrats. But those evil Republicans must be punished.

Why the hypocrisy? Why are these two events being treated differently?

The storming and occupation of our Capitol in Madison lasted for days and its aim was to disrupt our democracy. Why is that allowed, but what happened in D.C. isn't allowed or proper?

This just shows why recent Virginia elections resulted the way they did, with Republican victories. People are getting sick and tired of Democrat and media virtue-signaling garbage and nonsense when the liberals are doing the very same thing they decry.

This double standard is why Virginia happened. And it is coming to Wisconsin whether people like it or not. Liberals and the media assaulted our democracy in 2011.

Pete Papageorge, Oshkosh

Follow along as State Journal cartoonist Phil Hands draws his latest cartoon about the decision of U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, to run for reelection.
0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics