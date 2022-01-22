We've done much worse than Jan. 6 -- Bill Sumner

I beg to differ with the Jan. 13 letter to the editor "Jan. 6 was worst day in our history."

Jan. 6 was worst day in our history -- Phil Speth Jan. 6, 2021, was the worst day in America's history.

Was Jan. 6 worse than the days of the Tulsa race massacre of 1921. which left hundreds dead, thousands homeless and millions of dollars in economic losses for a thriving section of Tulsa, Oklahoma, known as the "Black Wall Street"?

Was Jan. 6 worse than the Bear River massacre of 1863, in which hundreds of the Northwestern band of the Shoshone were slaughtered, in what many feel was the worst slaughter of Native Americans in our country's history?

Was Jan. 6 worse than the Rock Springs massacre dozens of Chinese coal miners in Wyoming in September 1885?

Was Jan. 6 worse than the World War II internment of Japanese citizens on the West Coast with the subsequent loss of personal property, wealth, dignity and constitutional rights?

I would suggest that Jan. 6 is just another day in a long and storied history of this country on which lives were lost, property destroyed and individuals manipulated to do things horrendous and unforgivable.