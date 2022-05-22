 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

West coach was role model for kids -- Robert Teigen

Earlier this month marked the 1-year anniversary of coach Brad Murphy being terminated as head coach of the Madison West varsity football program, when he found out on Twitter that his position was listed as a job opening.

Recall that in the spring of 2021, while nearly every other high school football program in Wisconsin (including other schools in the Big 8 Conference) was playing games in an alternate spring season after COVID-19 vaccines had become available, coach Murphy believed that his kids deserved (and for mental health reasons, arguably needed) to have the same opportunity to play (outdoor) football. Despite the ban imposed by his school district, Murphy felt that he needed to take action and put his kids first. He ultimately sacrificed his job because of his decision.

I’ve never met coach Murphy and probably never will. But his courage left an impression me and hopefully others as well. To the kids who had the opportunity to play for him during that season: When adversity faces you in life, may you have the same courage and confidence to take action and stand up for what is right and just.

Robert Teigen, Fitchburg

