In the Feb. 24 story "Plan aims to revitalize the west side of campus," UW-Madison strategic initiatives director for finance and administration Paul Seitz stated, "There really is no sense of place and no sense of being."

As someone who grew up near UW's west campus, worked for many years at the USDA Forest Products Lab, attended many soccer and track events at the McClimon Memorial Track and Soccer complex, walked the Picnic Point trails and the University Bay Marsh path with my family, and watched or participated in rugby, lacrosse, soccer and Badger State Games events in the fields west of the Nielsen Tennis Stadium, I must disagree.

I also suspect that true lovers of the Lakeshore Nature Preserve and its history, including the long history of Native Americans in the area, would have something serious to say about the claim of "no sense of place and no sense of being." It is possible that finances and growing populations might require increasing density on the campus's west side, but that is no justification for denigrating an already special place.

Steve Verrill, Madison

