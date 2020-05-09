We're too divided for civil discourse -- Brent Nicastro

Last Sunday's letter to the editor "Save livelihoods to save lives" complained about the negative effects of keeping our economy shut down to control the spread of coronavirus.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

The author accused Gov. Tony Evers of being focused only on the morbidity of the virus and having a lack of concern for the economic impact of the shutdown. He went on to suggest that Gov. Evers, the media and the Democratic Party have an ulterior motive of making President Donald Trump look bad.

When I read his final paragraph, I slapped my forehead so hard I saw stars. After blaming the economic damage on the media, Gov. Evers and the Democrats, he concluded by saying, "This is no time for partisanship. We must come together now to fight this crisis, or nothing will be left to fight over."

Maybe that's our collective problem. Perhaps we have become so polarized in this country that we've completely lost the art of civil, non-accusatory discourse with people who have opposing points of view.

Brent Nicastro, Madison