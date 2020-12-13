 Skip to main content
We're on a bullet train to crazy town -- Stacy Anderson
Republicans, you're bringing us down. Your affinity for the fantastic, the ludicrous, the ridiculous is taking the United States on a bullet train to crazy town.

I know, it's easier to pretend mass voter fraud has been committed than to solve the very serious issues of a pandemic, high unemployment, income inequality, climate change, hunger, racial inequality and more. But we must.

If you care about the lives of your kids and their kids, you have to stop your reliance on conspiracy theories and turn your attention to reality. It's hard work, I know, but it's necessary. No matter how much President Trump wants us to think of life as a reality show, it is not. It's real, with real implications that affect us all.

Let President-elect Joe Biden do the hard work that Trump would not or could not do, and support him in his efforts. We need all the help he can give us.

Stacy Anderson, Madison

