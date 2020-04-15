We're lucky to have leader like Trump -- Astrid Faust

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

Thank goodness we elected a president who has courage and a backbone. Even with all the attacks, President Donald Trump is still trying to do what is right. We elected a man who was not part of the political swamp. I'm so thankful that President Trump is not giving up.

Remember when President Trump stopped flights coming in from China to help stop the virus? What was the reaction? Critics called him a racist. Then the cry was that President Trump didn't act soon enough.

When you watch the news briefings, the media tries its hardest to ask President Trump questions to discredit him. I don't think they should call themselves journalists. The reporters are not there to get the news, just to make the president look bad.

As a business man, President Trump can see the suffering going on with small businesses. He is trying his hardest to decide when it will be possible to reopen our economy. So how about putting your hatred for President Trump and the GOP aside and stand up for what's best for our country.

Astrid Faust, Waunakee