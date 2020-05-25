We're being wimpy compared to WWII -- Roger Johnson

In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

These common efforts in support of a nation at war (including the lives of men and women lost defending our freedom) truly earned them the title, "The Greatest Generation."

Today, with the "great suffering" caused by the coronavirus pandemic (including such indignities as not being able to go to a shopping mall or hair salon, not quaffing beer in a bar, the stay-at-home mandates and missed athletic events) the current generation may well be dubbed "The Wimpiest Generation."