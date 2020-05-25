We're being wimpy compared to WWII -- Roger Johnson

A quick "refresher" course on sacrifices made by U.S. citizens during WWII:
- The purchasing of War bonds.
- The rationing of meat, sugar, firewood, penicillin, gas, milk and butter.
- Citizens encouraged to cut down on virtually everything that strained fuel resources, including taking long showers.
- Scrap drives to collect rubber, cloth, paper and metal.
- Home "victory gardens."
These common efforts in support of a nation at war (including the lives of men and women lost defending our freedom) truly earned them the title, "The Greatest Generation."
Today, with the "great suffering" caused by the coronavirus pandemic (including such indignities as not being able to go to a shopping mall or hair salon, not quaffing beer in a bar, the stay-at-home mandates and missed athletic events) the current generation may well be dubbed "The Wimpiest Generation."
Roger Johnson, Prairie du Sac
