We're all a bad day from homelessness -- Joe Ohler Jr.

I respect State Journal reporter Logan Wroge's even-keeled summary of the Madison City Council's perpetual forbearance of a homeless shelter that caters to men.

As a graduate school graduate who would be homeless but for my patient parents, I see the council's "wait and see" approach for what it is: A treacherous refusal to acknowledge the humanity of our homeless neighbors.

I imagine the immediate protest, "But they're not my neighbor!"

This attitude belies our own insecurities about how precarious our personal fortunes truly are. To acknowledge that our neighbors could become chronically homeless would insult the image they project and our own self-concept of a caring human being who would "never allow" our neighbor to become homeless.

The rank and file of every community needs someone they can look down on and feel superior to. While urban diversity means fewer common denominators when determining who is considered socially outcast, homelessness remains a timeless criterion. (By comparison: In rural areas, nearly all adult residents are property owners -- so renters are the black sheep).