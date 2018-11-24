My heart is heavy from the hatred and racism in our country, which recently hit home -- first with the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency raids in Madison, and now what appears to be a Nazi salute by some students in Baraboo.
In 1993, I resettled my father-in-law in this country. He was a Jewish refugee from the former Soviet Union. As a teenager, he had escaped extermination by the Nazis because a Ukrainian woman took him into her home. His story instilled a value in me to "welcome the stranger."
It is with this background that I have come to provide legal and social services for refugees and immigrants in both the Jewish and Catholic communities for over 28 years. I currently work at the Catholic Multicultural Center, where I do my best to provide reassurance to the hundreds of frightened immigrants and refugees who turn to us for help. However, I never thought the day would come when I, as a Jewish-American, would also face such fear.
It doesn’t need to be this way. Just like the Ukrainian woman who saved my father-in-law, all of us can "welcome the stranger" into our communities, homes and hearts.
Janice Beers, Madison