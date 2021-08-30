Welcome the Afghan refugees to Wisconsin -- Alice Punwar

We have watched sadly as our Afghan allies waited and hoped to board flights out of Afghanistan in the wake of the Taliban takeover. Some were successful and, with the necessary paperwork, were flown to the United States where they are being temporarily housed at military bases in New Jersey, Texas and Wisconsin.
To all of those frustrated and exhausted people, I want to say: You are welcome here. In spite of what some of our politicians say, we are a nation of immigrants. Some of them came in circumstances similar to yours, and they have contributed greatly to American society.
We have a strong tradition in the Midwest of helping our neighbors, and you are now our neighbors. We will try to help you resume your lives in safety and security. Please be patient with us. The process may not go as quickly or as smoothly as we all would wish. But our intentions are good, and we will do our best. We wish you well and welcome you to our communities.
Alice Punwar, Madison