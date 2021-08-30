 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Welcome the Afghan refugees to Wisconsin -- Alice Punwar
0 comments

Welcome the Afghan refugees to Wisconsin -- Alice Punwar

  • 0

We have watched sadly as our Afghan allies waited and hoped to board flights out of Afghanistan in the wake of the Taliban takeover. Some were successful and, with the necessary paperwork, were flown to the United States where they are being temporarily housed at military bases in New Jersey, Texas and Wisconsin.

To all of those frustrated and exhausted people, I want to say: You are welcome here. In spite of what some of our politicians say, we are a nation of immigrants. Some of them came in circumstances similar to yours, and they have contributed greatly to American society.

We have a strong tradition in the Midwest of helping our neighbors, and you are now our neighbors. We will try to help you resume your lives in safety and security. Please be patient with us. The process may not go as quickly or as smoothly as we all would wish. But our intentions are good, and we will do our best. We wish you well and welcome you to our communities.

Alice Punwar, Madison

Follow along as Phil Hands shows you how he draws his latest editorial cartoon. 
0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics