Welcome new home to Nakoma area -- Jordan Lawrence

I would like to respond to the Sept. 28 article " Neighbors oppose new home ," about the controversy over the Old Spring Tavern lot splitting. Madison is a rapidly growing city, and we are constantly faced with the pains that come with growth -- new buildings, new neighbors and new challenges.

The current owner of the Old Spring Tavern and an adjoining vacant lot contends that any new structure next door will fit the neighborhood and adhere to city rules.

This story is one of those -- where Nakoma's pastoral past is in conflict with its growing centrality as the city grows westward. Once the Old Spring Tavern's lot spanned over 60 acres, and now many of Nakoma's residents live on that land. Yet we are fighting to preserve the shape of a lot that has changed numerous times? Do we instead want to increase the sprawl and congestion as we force farmland into development?