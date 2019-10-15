I have been following the stories about the F-35 fighter jets coming to Madison, and I am saddened by all of the negative responses.
It is an honor to have been the chosen city for F-35s. Madison needs the added revenue, and people can stop complaining that the noise will be a problem.
I live right by the airport and hear all of the air traffic every day. The noise will not change if it’s an F-35 or an F-16, which we have now. Each time I hear them fly over, it still gives me goosebumps. I am proud they are nearby protecting us.
We have to get our future and current pilots trained to fly and maintain our newer aircraft. Look at the benefits we get besides the added security. Be proud to have this opportunity.
We were the chosen location. Honor our country by allowing us to be the best that we can be. I say, “Let them fly!” Truax needs an awakening. It has been dormant for way too long.
Tracy Persinger, Madison