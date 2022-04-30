Weight lifting event raised funds -- Joshua T. Kowalke

Fry’s Family Fitness in Reedsburg held its fourth annual Love to Lift competition in March. Thanks to the support of volunteers, businesses and people who donated to the raffle, and to all of the lifters who came out to be a part of this special event. It continues to be a huge success.
Through the success of the event, $2,622 was raised. So $874 will be donated to Breast Cancer Research Foundation, $874 to Stroke Awareness Foundation, and $874 to Reedsburg Area Ambulance Service.
The fifth annual Love to Lift competition will be held March 11, 2023, and proceed will go to Breast Cancer Research Foundation, Stroke Awareness and the Reedsburg Fire Department.
To support a future Love to Lift competition, call 608-524-9870 or stop by Fry’s Family Fitness.
Joshua T. Kowalke, director, Reedsburg Area Ambulance Service