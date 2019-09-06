The plan to bring F-35 fighter jets to Madison's Truax Field raises many concerns.
For one, what effect will this have on property values for communities in the surrounding area? The addition of these planes will introduce over 1,000 homes to average daily noise levels of 65 decibels or greater, which by some standards would make them incompatible for residential use. This could have a detrimental effect on home values. And for most of the people in this area, their home is their primary asset.
What impact would this have on these neighborhoods as a whole? I can't imagine an across-the-board loss in real estate value would be good for them. Concerns such as these should be carefully weighed when deciding whether bringing the F-35 to Madison is a good idea.
Caleb Price, Madison