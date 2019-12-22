Weekend warriors want an urban base -- Terrance Stewart
Last Wednesday's letter to the editor "Rural base would be best for F-35s" suggested the noisy jets be relocated to a more rural location.

That pretty much describes Volk Field up state near Camp Douglas. The big problem is recruiting. The National Guard is typically a one weekend a month job, not a full-time job. Hence the term "weekend warriors."

If they move the unit out of Madison (or Milwaukee) to a rural area, they would have a tough time recruiting anyone. It's not going to happen.

Terrance Stewart, Madison

