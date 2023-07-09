The new alcohol rules that target wedding barns are misguided and will undoubtedly lead to unintended consequences for the Tavern League.

If the venues are limited to six events per year, they will go out of business unless they change their business model. Bars are rarely chosen as the site for weddings, so wedding venues aren’t a natural competitor to bars and taverns. If forced to purchase a liquor license, they might as well compete with the local bars.

Wedding barns usually have larger, more extensive facilities to draw in patrons from the surrounding area. They will certainly have an incentive to outcompete the local bars.

Including wedding barns in the legislation is ill-advised and should be reconsidered.

Richard Potter, Fitchburg