Proposed legislation to regulate alcohol will strangle private event venues such as wedding barns. New rules will require them to get a permit limiting them to one event per month, and no more than six events a year -- or get a liquor license.

Private venues have operated safely and legally in Wisconsin for years. Venues don’t sell, provide, serve or handle alcohol. The renters holding the party provide food and refreshments free to their guests. These venues support the rural economy by bringing people to the community who spend money and help them thrive.

Private venues have preserved and repurposed buildings into beautiful spaces consumers can rent to hold their private life celebrations. For agriculture-based venues such as wedding barns, renting venue space is a way to diversify their business and provide economic stability for farm families.

The Tavern League and the legislators authoring this proposed legislation should not try to force legally operating businesses into becoming a tavern and selling liquor. Wisconsin alcohol laws cover those who sell, serve, manufacture or distribute alcohol. Forcing legally operating small businesses to be a business they are not is not what voters want legislators to do.

Support small business and consumer choice. Tell senators to leave the private event venues out of this bill.

Jean Bahn, Berlin