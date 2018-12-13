The Wisconsin Republican leadership troika of Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, and outgoing Gov. Scott Walker are called many things. But a word that fits precisely is hypocrites.

Hypocrisy "is the practice of claiming to have moral standards or beliefs to which one's own behavior does not conform," according to the first dictionary to pop up on my smart phone. Among the synonyms for hypocrisy are false virtue, empty talk, insincerity, dishonesty and mendacity.

Tuesday's State Journal story "CEO vows accountability" describes relaxed reporting rules for the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. Companies who get your tax dollars by pledging to create jobs will have even lower standards for proving they created jobs.

These Republicans are determined to prevent fraud in state programs for small businesses, welfare agencies and programs for the poor. When they give state money to their big-business friends to create jobs, they just require a handshake to assure them fraud will not be a worry.

Hypocrisy is the accurate descriptor for the behavior of these Wisconsin Republican leaders, and dishonest mendacity is what they produce.

Gerald Campbell, Madison