We'd be better off with Trump leading -- Dick Greffin

Two years ago, the United States was energy independent under President Donald Trump. How things have changed under the lack of leadership from President Joe Biden.

The hypocrisy of Biden is hurting not only our country but Ukraine as well. Biden has imposed sanctions on Russia and is critical of the murderous Russian President Vladimir Putin. Yet Biden was slow to stop buying millions of barrels of oil from Russia.

The United States began purchasing more oil from Russia after Biden bowed to the extreme liberal left and halted construction of an oil line from Canada.

What the media has mostly ignored is that spiraling gas prices is a major driver of inflationary costs of just about everything. When it now costs about $1,000 to fill a diesel semitruck, the higher fuel cost is passed on to the truck’s customer who passes the increase on to consumers.

In short, if Trump was still our president, it’s likely our nation would continue to be a strong world leader and, in all likelihood, the price of everything would be lower. More important, what is happening in Ukraine may have never occurred under Trump’s leadership and the respect he demanded from other nations, especially Russia.

Dick Greffin, Waunakee