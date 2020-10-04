 Skip to main content
WeChat helps us connect with family -- Ulrike Dieterle
WeChat helps us connect with family -- Ulrike Dieterle

WeChat should not be banned in the United States. It provides easy-to-use and superior services at no cost to Americans communicating with friends and family around the world.

It offers not only texting but photo, live chat and video options. We used it while traveling in China and use it often now from the United States to keep in touch with our American son, his Chinese wife and my Chinese-American grandchildren. I can watch them as they play, do their school work and produce their artworks for us to admire. I can catch up with my son and his wife on the latest family news.

We have never encountered any political or security issues. We speak freely from both countries. We feel blessed to have this service available, especially when face-to-face visits are impossible. To restrict use of a communication medium that serves millions well is more than short-sighted. It is cruel.

But that is what we have become accustomed to from President Donald Trump and his party of hate. They think nothing of tearing apart families to serve their political biases. They continue to pick the low-hanging political fruits instead of sitting down with other countries to work out details on difficult issues.

Ulrike Dieterle, Madison

