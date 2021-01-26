 Skip to main content
Wearing masks is common sense -- Tom Whittaker
Wearing masks is common sense -- Tom Whittaker

I do not understand why dozens of Republican state legislators want to try to kill me.

By pushing to remove the mandate by the governor for my fellow citizens to wear protective masks, these "representatives" are potentially exposing me to the virus being exhaled by Wisconsinites who, for some reason, apparently think it's now their "right" not to help protect me.

This is not an issue of "rights," it is an issue of "life" -- and just plain common sense. I hope these lawmakers will explain why they want to expose me to a potentially deadly virus -- or, better yet, stop trying to make me sick or kill me.

Tom Whittaker, Madison

