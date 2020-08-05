You have permission to edit this article.
Wearing a mask respects veterans -- Steve Books
The wearing of face masks in public puts safety first. Anyone who doesn't understand this protocol has the freedom to stay home unmasked. It's dangerous to other Americans to possibly spread this virus, which is causing the worst pandemic in a century, to a stranger or friend unintentionally.

Let's pull together and rid the world of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 and move on. What is the issue with that? Or has certain conservative talk radio been so effective that all sense of safety for others has gone out the window?

Many American veterans have compromised immune systems from exposures to radiation. Materials such as Agent Orange or depleted uranium has left many veterans with health problems. Their safety comes first.

To not wear a mask out in public is anti-American veteran, un-American, and unpatriotic.

Steve Books, Madison

