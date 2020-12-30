Wearing a mask is sign of strength -- Barbara McFarland

I wear a mask because my grandfather died from the Spanish flu, leaving my grandmother with three small children and no income. This was before any government “welfare” programs. I wear a mask because I don’t want to die. But mostly I do not want to make someone a widow.
And yes, not wearing a mask does spread death. In the 17th century people wore masks.
Wearing a mask is a sign of strength that you are willing to be uncomfortable and inconvenienced to prevent illness, permanent disabilities or death for our fellow citizens. It is not a sign of freedom but a sign of selfish behavior not to wear one.
I have extremely strong feelings about this. Don’t want to wear a mask? Then you should just stay out of any public situation -- any --including church. You are not adult enough to go out in public if you only think of yourself.
Barbara McFarland, Middleton