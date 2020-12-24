Wear your mask to protect nurses -- Beth Houlahan

I’ve recently retired after serving 42 years as a nurse -- consistently rated as the most trusted profession by the Gallop Poll.
Nurses advocate for their patients, provide compassionate care and administer complex therapies. During this pandemic they’ve remained committed to caring for the critically ill, even as it jeopardizes their own health.
I’m appalled some people put their “freedom” above the lives of their neighbors, nurses and other health care workers by refusing to wear a mask. For one moment, imagine what it would be like to hold a phone up to a critically ill person so their family can say goodbye as they fight to breath, struggling against the tube down their throat, eventually dying.
More than 320,000 Americans and over 1,500 nurses world-wide have died from COVID-19. I find it unconscionable that individuals refuse to wear a mask under the guise of personal freedom when the science proves it can save lives.
There is a light at the end of the tunnel with the COVID-19 vaccine, but the death march is far from over. Is it too much to ask for you to wear a mask? What if the person in the bed saying goodbye was your family member? Please.
Beth Houlahan, Madison