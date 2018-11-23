When I was growing up, my parents always instructed me to "wear white at night" to help avoid being in an accident.
This adage is important as pedestrians jaywalk and rush through intersections at night. Wearing black is in style. But in the evening, walkers wearing dark outer garments can be difficult to see. This can result in more accidents.
Pedestrians should wear white at night to make them more visible to drivers. Even having along something as simple as a visible white plastic bag is better than nothing. And it can be conveniently carried in one’s pocket when not being used.
William H. Tishler, Fitchburg