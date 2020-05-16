Wear a mask to protect others -- Frances Ramsey
0 comments

Wear a mask to protect others -- Frances Ramsey

  • 0

Who do you wear a mask for?

I wear a mask for them -- my beautiful girls who shouldn’t have to deal with losing one of their parents. I wear a mask so they won’t have to be hospitalized because of dangerous after effects of a disease we still know so little about.

I wear a mask for my beloved parents, grandparents, sister, nieces, nephew, aunts, uncles and friends -- none of whom I’m willing to sacrifice.

I wear a mask because of how powerless I feel in the face of this invisible enemy. Wearing a mask and social distancing seem like such a small sacrifice to make, yet it is such a powerful weapon.

I wear a mask because behind those numbers -- those nameless and faceless numbers -- are other children, parents, grandparents, siblings and friends whose loved ones are mourning their untimely deaths, asking themselves, “What if? What if we did more?”

I wear a mask because this pandemic transcends political divides. This isn’t about partisanship, it is about humanity.

I wear a mask as a gesture of faith. I wear a mask to protect your loved ones and put my faith in you to wear a mask to protect my loved ones.

Frances Ramsey, Madison

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics