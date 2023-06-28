Just what Wisconsin needs -- billions more in welfare for the wealthy.

What the last 40 years have shown is that the Republicans are only interested in figuring out how to give the wealthy more of your tax dollars, not in solving problems.

A 2018 study by the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy found that in Wisconsin, the bottom 80% in income paid more than 10% of their income in state and local taxes. This includes property, sales, income, gas and local taxes. The top 1% only paid 7.7% of their income. The Republican proposed tax cut will only widen that gap.

Republicans claim there’s a worker shortage. If they wanted to solve this problem they could make Wisconsin more appealing for people to move here by:

Increasing the minimum wage.

Providing better unemployment benefits.

Expanding Medicaid to help the working poor.

Passing an abortion rights bill.

Improving education from kindergarten through college.

Many of these programs come at little to no cost to the state.

Instead, Republicans create obstacles for the poor to receive government aid, which doesn't increase workforce participation. It only creates more poverty.

Actually solving problems is not what Republicans do.

John Hallinan, Stoughton