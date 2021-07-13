Wealthy space men should pay taxes -- Karen Wagner

Amazon's Jeff Bezos and Virgin Atlantic's Sir Richard Branson have decided that the next frontier for each of them is space travel. Both are multibillionaires. Once you have so many billions of dollars, it seems that accumulating money is no longer compelling. The next challenge? Space travel.
Branson's July 11 flight into the edge of space lasted all of 90 minutes, with a few minutes of weightlessness. He is said to have moved his trip sooner to make sure he won the one-upmanship contest against Bezos.
I recognize that for those who have so much money, there is no longer any challenge or sense of satisfaction in merely making more. I also appreciate the resources and risks involved in such a trip into space.
I do have one wish for both of these mega billionaires.
I wish they would pay their taxes.
Karen Wagner, Wautoma