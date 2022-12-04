Wealthy shouldn't skip out on taxes -- Marge Jacoby

Tom Still's column in last Sunday's paper, "The past offers a look into the future," was most interesting.

He pointed out that the Wisconsin Historical Society has in its collection examples of many innovative products invented or discovered in Wisconsin. Some of these innovations made people very wealthy.

Heading his list of these innovators was Diane Hendricks of Beloit, owner of ABC Supply. Wondering what her innovation was, I went online to check it out. She and her husband started a roofing and real estate company. They made lots of money. Yet she paid no income tax in 2010, 2012, 2013 and 2014. She also appears to have avoided other taxes using legal tax manipulation.

Granted she has contributed to civic causes in Beloit and to political campaigns in Wisconsin. But please tell me what her great innovations have been that will be on exhibit in the collection at the Wisconsin Historical Society.

Marge Jacoby, Madison