LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Wealthy should pay a fair share -- George Parrino

Jay Ambrose claimed his his column lastx Thursday that “Attacking the rich means attacking the country.”

He takes umbrage with President Joe Biden's statement that “billionaires in this country were paying taxes on just 8.2% of their income.” Ambrose goes on to say that this just isn’t true -- of course it isn’t.

The wealthiest Americans pay just 3.4% tax on their income. From 2014 and 2018, the 25 wealthiest Americans collectively earned $401 billion, but paid just $13.6 billion -- about 3.4% of that -- in taxes, according to a bombshell ProPublica investigation into the finances of the wealthiest Americans.

Ambrose continues: “Taxes on such assets as stocks are known not as income taxes by anyone educated in the subject, but as wealth taxes.” Well, as every hardworking American who has been fortunate enough to be able to own a home knows, paying taxes on unrealized gains is common when our homes receive an upward reassessment resulting in an increase in taxes on our property.

Fortunately, we homeowners don’t shirk our duty to community. 

George Parrino, Oconomowoc

