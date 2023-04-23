For the Republicans in our Legislature who feel that wealthy citizens and big companies deserve more tax breaks, let’s look at the ways in which government services create the foundation that allows the wealthy and corporations to make money.

State governments create and maintain a physical infrastructure including roads, bridges, power sources, water and sanitation systems, worker health and safety laws, fair practice laws, financial incentives and support for small businesses. Government also provides tech schools for the trades, state colleges and universities, health care, eldercare, disability resources, housing for the poor, veteran resources, postal service, police and fire departments, food and water safety, environmental protections, park maintenance, disaster and pandemic assistance and a justice system that protects the rights of all people.

Is this not a fair trade? In fact, shouldn’t the wealthy pay even more taxes for the amazing privileges and support afforded to them by our government, which in turn enables corporations to make fortunes while paying workers insulting wages?

It’s a matter of common sense, compassion and gratitude -- qualities sorely lacking in Wisconsin’s Republican Party.

Guy Thorvaldsen, Madison

