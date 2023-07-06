God help us all. Don’t ever talk about “family values” in the Republican Party again.
The party's U.S. Supreme Court justices just voted down the student debt relief plan. The money spent on lavish vacations for Justices Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas by extremely wealthy people asking for consideration for their cases could have pared down this student debt. Instead of expensive vacations, Alito and Thomas should ask their donors to help with debt relief for students -- and not just their relatives.
As for the other Republican puppets on the bench, Chief Justice John Roberts and Justices Amy Coney Barrett and Brett Kavanaugh, they are violating the Constitution with their blatantly partisan decisions.
Linda Bernhardt, Platteville