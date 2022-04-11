 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Wealth tax would pay for services -- Susan Fiore

Saturday's article, "Some glimmers of hope for families seeking help," was about grants to help working people with child care costs. The Wisconsin Department of Children and Families would provide the grants. But guess who pays the taxes to cover those costs? Working people.

President Joe Biden's "wealth tax" makes a lot more sense: Multi-billionaires couldn't possible spend all their money if they lived for centuries. One of their scams is to keep their wealth in assets, then borrow against the assets to support their outrageous lifestyle, leaving their assets safely untouched. But the blowback to the wealth tax is strong and some working people have been duped into opposing what would help them the most.

What's more important to hard-working Americans: everyone paying taxes, or the filthy rich getting away with what's essentially highway robbery while working people support our country?

Susan Fiore, Verona 

