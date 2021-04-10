Wealth should be taxed, not spending -- Dan Thomson

I recently watched a Frank Capra movie from the 1930s, "You Can't Take It With You." I was inspired by the movie, especially the title, which is an observation much older than Capra.
In the 1930s, the Great Depression made people realize that income tax had a very clear effect on the poverty rate, so they taxed rich people more. Life got better for people at the bottom of the income levels. In the '60s, '80s and in 2017, the tax rate for rich people was lowered by Congress and the presidents. The poor got poorer, and the rich got richer. So now we should increase the tax rate on rich people. The "fat cats" can afford it.
We shouldn't think punitively about this. Getting rich is a fine thing to do, and in itself it doesn't hurt anyone. The problem is what rich people do or don't do with their money. If they spend it, the money is multiplied by being re-spent in the economy. Invested money stagnates this. So let's tax money that isn't spent.
Let them buy what they want. Rich people can afford accountants to keep track of all the receipts. Throw out all the other deductions and tax the top incomes at 90% on everything they don't spend.
Dan Thomson, Madison