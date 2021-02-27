 Skip to main content
Wealth inequality undermines values -- Andy Anderson
Wealth inequality undermines values -- Andy Anderson

The top 10 hedge fund managers make more in one year than the total of all the kindergarten teachers in our country. The top 1% of all households has $25 trillion in wealth, and the middle class has only $18 trillion. 

The Founders of the republic envisioned a country with a large, educated middle class to counteract the power and wealth of the upper class. For much of our history this held true. But now the most powerful industries and individuals can only be controlled by government, so they promote citizen distrust of government.

Tax reductions for the wealthy have marched arm-in-arm with our national plunge into debt. We bicker as our school funding and educational performance slide. There is never room in our budget to maintain infrastructure, but always room to reduce taxes.

Fossil fuel and transportation industries are dedicated to suppressing awareness of global warming and investment in sustainable energy.

"Nonprofits" can finance political campaigns in secret. It's called freedom of speech. This ensures the corruption of the political system by cloaking the relationship between politicians and donors.

Andy Anderson, town of Vermont (Blue Mounds)

