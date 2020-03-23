We win with Vander Muelen on board -- Joanne Keane

I support and appreciate Nicki Vander Muelen on the Madison School Board, a position she has held since 2017.
As a person with two diagnoses, Vander Muelen understands the challenges of all our students, especially those with other abilities. She fights for the rights of all, including my two sons.
Vander Muelen has often been dismissed. Growing up, she was targeted, bullied, and abused by classmates and ignored by too many adults. Vander Muelen has overcome numerous obstacles and made it -- she not only graduated high school and college, she went on to succeed in law school, too. In her practice as well as on the School Board, Vander Muelen advocates for underrepresented people (especially juveniles) and gives a voice to the voiceless.
She now serves on a state special education advisory committee. She was recently recognized by the disabilities rights group Arc Wisconsin as its elected official of the year.
In addition to being tenacious and intelligent, Vander Muelen is kind, thoughtful and generous. For example, she took time to speak to middle school girls in Safe Bodies, Strong Voices. She regularly visits all 50 Madison public schools to forge connections.
We all win with Vander Muelen on the School Board.
Joanne Keane, Madison