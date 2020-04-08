We will remember who forced election -- Kathryn Eichelman

I would like to address the conservative justices of the Wisconsin Supreme Court and the Republican members of Wisconsin Legislature:

Tuesday, COVID-19 killed a friend of mine. You’d have liked him. He was kind, genuine, the sort of person who would lend a hand whether he knew you or not. He’s my first friend to die from this virus. In all likelihood, he won’t be the last.

It’s ironic that Tuesday would be the first day I would lose someone to this disease. That's because Tuesday you put the lives of my family, friends, colleagues and neighbors in jeopardy. You were willing to sacrifice lives because you lack patience and covet power.

I don’t lack patience. And though I don’t covet power, I will do my utmost to strip you of any power you possess, because you showed you do not deserve to be entrusted with the government of this great state. You betrayed the people of Wisconsin, and we will remember. We will remember in November 2020, in November 2022 and future elections.

Every time we lose someone to COVID-19, we will remember you.

Kathryn Eichelman, Madison