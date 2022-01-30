 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Letter to the Editor

We will pay for 'other people's' kids now or later -- Phillip Gathright

U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, recently said that society has no obligation to care for "other people's" children.

Well, Margarethe Meyer Schurz may disagree with him. True Wisconsinites may remember her "radical" idea that young children have a special school they can go to that combines learning and play. She called this concept kindergarten, and opened the first one in the United States in Watertown.

To put my point into words a person such as Johnson might understand: Society does have an obligation to ensure that the next generation is raised to be healthy, productive citizens. Because if we don't pay that price when they're young, we most certainly will pay a price when they become adults.

Phillip Gathright, Madison

